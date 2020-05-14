Solomon-Tafari Donna Nicole (Embrey) May 8, 2020 Donna Nicole (Embrey) Solomon-Tafari, of Roanoke, went to be with God on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1:33 p.m. She was loved by all who knew her. She had a smile that lit up the room when she walked in and a laugh that commanded attention. She is survived by her husband, Rasta Solomon-Tafari; parents, Beverly and Wayne Embrey Sr. of Roanoke; brothers, Wayne Jr. (Tina) of Salem, and Raymond and David Embrey of Roanoke; uncles, Ramie (Martha) Embrey of Clifton, and Rick Embrey of Dade City, Fla.; aunts, Kathy Ridgley of Tampa, Fla., Susie (Paul) Chase of Charlotte Hall, Md., and Aunt Vickie (Sam) of Beckley, W.Va.; cousins, Karen, Ricky, Paul, Darlene, Tommy, Kelly, Amanda and John, Sharon, Larry, Dannie, Jason, Ashley, Amber, Samantha, and Crista; nieces and nephews, TaJon Williams, Savanna, Bristol, Moses, Emalynn, Ethan; and great-niece, Cypress Raine. Donna, you are our Angel up above. We love you and miss you. You will forever be in our hearts. Please take her in your arms Lord because she was so special. Pop, Mamaw, and Granny, here she comes to your loving arms.

