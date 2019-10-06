March 25, 1932 October 2, 2019 Samuel Snowden Snuffer Jr., 87, born March 25, 1932, of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life his wife, Marion W. Snuffer; parents, Samuel S. and Nellie Linkenhoker Snuffer; sisters, Elivia Edwards, Margaret Robinson and Joyce Murphy. Sam is survived by his sons, Samuel S. Snuffer III and his wife Tonya, Robert B. Snuffer and his wife Elaine; grandchildren, Brandon Lane Snuffer, Susan Danielle Snuffer, Kimberly Vaughan and husband Mark, Christie Thornton Albert, Joshua Ferguson, Adam Ferguson, Anna Crockett; great-grandchildren, Jackson Lane Snuffer, Alexis 'Lexi' Renee Robinson, Byron Vaught, Dustin Brown, Bryson Albert, Briann Vaughan; and many in-laws; nieces and nephews. Sam was retired from Federal Mogul. He was a member of Montgomery County Moose Lodge No. 1470 and was Governor of the Lodge 3 times and received a Pilgrim Degree of the order. Sam enjoyed being outdoors most of all and enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed sports and following his favorite teams at Virginia Tech in both football and basketball. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Phillip Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.
