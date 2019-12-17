SNIDOW, Norma Lee Mitchum November 29, 1924 - December 15, 2019 Norma Lee Mitchum Snidow, 95, of Roanoke, Va., died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, Ga., on November 29, 1924, to William C. and Mary Mitchum. Ms. Snidow attended Woman's College, the University of North Carolina (UNC) Greensboro before meeting and marrying Carroll Givens Snidow of Roanoke. She was a longtime member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church as well as the Friendship Class there and the United Methodist Women (UMW). She also lived in Winter Park, Fla., and Richmond and Oakton, Va. before retiring back to Roanoke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll, and her brother, Clayton Mitchum. Ms. Snidow is survived by her brother, Donald Mitchum of Austin, Texas; her two children, Sandra Howard (Mike) of Osterville, Mass. and David Carroll Snidow (Mary) of Midlothian, Va. She has four grandchildren, Mary Carter Snidow, Katie Hundley (Matt), John Howard, and Molly Howard (Nick Nanda); and two great-granddaughters, Berkley Hundley and Mira Nanda. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff and caregivers of Brandon Oaks and Good Samaritan Hospice. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with the Reverend Seungsoo "R.J." Jun officiating. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Raleigh Court United Methodist Church Foundation, 1706 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
