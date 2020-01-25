May 17, 1925 January 22, 2020 Marguerite Turner Powell Snidow was welcomed into the world on May 17, 1925 by her parents, Innis and Dexter Snow Turner of Christiansburg, Virginia. She joined her "friend," Lord and Savior Jesus in Heaven on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Lois McArthur and Beatrice Richards; brothers, Fred Turner and Randolph Turner; and two devoted husbands, The Honorable John Chapman Snidow Jr. of Christiansburg/Blacksburg VA and John Finley Powell of Lenoir, N.C. and Christiansburg, Va. She is survived by her daughters, M. Leigh Powell Roederer (David), Greenville, S.C. and Deborah Powell McKinney (Raeford), Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandson, Dr. Shandon J. Thompson (Zaida); and great-granddaughters, Lauren T. Thompson and Lindsey M. Thompson, Leesburg, Va.; niece, Rebecca McArthur Cox (Bob); Nephew, Alan Turner (Lisa), Christiansburg, Va. Marguerite was a gracious hostess and entertainer. Her invitations were highly anticipated as she was the life of the party. Always welcoming guests with open arms and an infectious smile, Marguerite's bright "blue eyed" winks were legendary! With family roots deeply embedded in the Christiansburg/Blacksburg, Va. community, Marguerite lived the majority of her life in Montgomery County, Va. However, for the past eight years, she maintained dual residency in Blacksburg, Va. and Greenville, S.C., living with her daughter, Leigh. While in Greenville, she established new relationships, especially treasuring her friends in her LifeGroup at Taylors First Baptist Church, as well as Bible Study Fellowship, IvyBrooke neighborhood prayer group, the Upstate Republican Women's Club and Greenville Symphony Guild. As a long-term resident of Virginia, Marguerite was a respected and successful business owner, who opened the door for future success of business women in the area. She was one of the first women officers of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and a philanthropist, who anonymously contributed to numerous causes. Marguerite was a kind hearted soul and, she was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. Marguerite was past president of Beta Sigma Phi and actively engaged with the Virginia Tech Faculty Women's Club, the University Club, Montgomery County Republican Party, and the Roanoke Cotillion Dance Club. She actively participated in services at Blacksburg Baptist Church and Blacksburg United Methodist Church. Marguerite was "One of a Kind" and will always be cherished by her family who loved her "to the moon and back" and by her many friends who will hold special memories of her forever in their hearts. The Lord now has an amazing place and plans for this wonderful lady. Peace and blessings to all that knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home; services on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 12 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg, Va. Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596.
