December 11, 1925 January 11, 2020 Marie Constance Snider, 94, of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on Saturday evening, January 11, 2020, under the care of Heritage Hall-Lexington. Marie was born on December 11, 1925, to Fred and Maude Martin in Giles County. She was a lifelong member of Riverview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Susie Merrix, Gladys Shaver, Lila Neice, Agatha Sanders, and Juanita Lovern; and brothers, Junior Martin and Curtis Martin. Left to cherish her are a daughter, Loretta (Donnie) Duty of Fishersville, Va.; brothers, Jimmy (Dolly) Martin of Ripplemead, and Kermit Martin of Christiansburg, Va.; sisters, Bonnie Robertson of Tenn., and Linda (Charles) Perkins of Ripplemead; grandchildren, Christie Orta (Raymundo) and Jonathan Duty (Katey); and great-grandchildren, Laura Orta, Edgar Orta, Dylan Duty, William Duty, and Emma Claire Duty. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va., with Sally Johnston officiating. The family will receive friends and family at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel, in Pembroke, Va., from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Kendall Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
