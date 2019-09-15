SNIDER JR. Mason Frank November 30, 1951 September 13, 2019 Mason Frank Snider Jr., 67, of Pembroke, Va., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. Born November 30, 1951 at Pearisburg, Va. He was the son of the late Mason Frank Snider Sr. and Glenna Virginia Brumfield Snider. In addition to his parents, Mason was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Bobby Snider; two sisters, Diane Snider and Dreama Ratcliffe. Mason attended the Castle Rock Baptist Church in Pembroke, he was a member of the Pembroke Ruritan Club, and a member of the Pembroke Vol. Fire Department for over 50 years. Mason loved to hunt and fish and spend his spare time in the outdoors. He is survived by his loving wife of over 43 years, Joyce Meadows Snider; three brothers, Gary Snider and Randall Snider both of Pembroke, Va., and Michael Snider and wife Christine of Christiansburg, Va.; one sister, Melinda Merrix and husband Melvin of Pembroke, Va.; one niece; four nephews; two grand nieces; and five grand nephews; his special dog, Shadow; and special friends, Monroe and Bonnie Blevins of Pembroke, Va., and Tommy Pound of Florida. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke with the Rev. Gary Poff officiating. Burial will follow at the Fillinger Cemetery at Pembroke, VA. Members of the Pembroke Vol. Fire Department will serve as pallbearers. A visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday September 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, VA. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
