October 9, 2019 Gordon Dennis Snell, 78, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Memorial Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Bonsack United Methodist Church with the Rev. Randy McMillen and the Rev. Adam B. Snell officiating. The family will receive visitors after the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
