February 18, 2020 William Benjamin "Ben" Snead Jr. of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a long illness. Sincere thanks to staff at Harmony Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for their care and concern during this time. Ben was born in Lynchburg, Va., the eldest of three sons born to William Benjamin Snead Sr. and Eloise Abbitt Snead (originally of Appomattox, Va). He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah Waltrip Snead; daughters, Emily Ghiurcan (husband, George) and Katherine Biddle (husband, Peyton), and granddaughters, Camille and Annabel Ghiurcan and Frances Biddle. Survivors also include brothers, George A. Snead (Michelle) of Raleigh, N.C., and John T. Snead of Lynchburg; nephews, David (Gail) Snead of Richmond, and Timothy Snead of Charlotte; great-nephew, Hudson Snead; great-niece, Rahab Snead; and numerous nephews and nieces. Ben attended the College of William and Mary and the University of Richmond. He practiced law in Roanoke for 38 years, retiring in 2014. A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church since 1976, Ben served as deacon, elder and clerk of Session. He cherished his role as godfather to Kelly Cullather Hale and Margaret Lemon Thomas. An Eagle Scout, he continued his devotion to scouting as Scout Master at Covenant for several years and served the community as member and president of the Roanoke Civitan Club. He enjoyed gardening, tennis, and waterskiing and spent many happy days at Smith Mountain lake with family and friends. He loved traveling to the North Carolina coast for annual Snead vacations as well as traveling to visit his daughters in New Mexico and Boston (where he became an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan). Ben will be fondly remembered as a "True Southern Gentleman." The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
Mountain Valley Pipeline extension clears environmental review by FERC
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.