May 15, 2020 Nancy Carol Leedy Smoot, 79, of Goodview, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

