December 13, 2019 William Garland Smith, 76, of Glasgow, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. William was the son of the late Cecil Edward Smith and Nelva Keffer Smith. Mr. Smith served his country in the U.S. Army. He was also a retired truck driver. Besides his mother and father he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Chittum Smith. A graveside service will be conducted at Green Hill Cemetery, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Galen Combs officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home, Buena Vista, Va.

