May 25, 1938 March 15, 2020 On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Vance Ed Smith, 81, of Pilot, passed away. Ed was born on May 25, 1938, in Merrimac, Va. to the late James and Hester Jones Smith. Ed is survived by his faithful, loving wife of 57 years, Linda W. Smith. Not only was he a devoted husband but also a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Sandra (Ronald) Burress. He also took pride in being an awesome grandpa to his one and only granddaughter, Ashley (Sam) Atkins. He leaves behind his sisters and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Smith, Wanda Smith, and Roberta Poff, all of Pilot, Regina (Bobby) Kendrick of Pulaski, Patty Buchanan of Pennington Gap; brother and sister-in-law, Junior (Jean) Smith of Pilot; brother-in-law, Jerry Wolfe of Radford; sister-in-law, Juanita (Bob) Cochran of Radford. He was also loved by his many nieces and nephews. In Ed's younger years he worked with his dad, James, in the family sawmill. Ed attended Christian Fellowship Tabernacle in Christiansburg for the past 21 years, in that time he held Office of Deacon. He admired the Church and Pastor Earnest Fulcher. Ed was very loved by his family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Tabernacle. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church, with Pastor Earnest Fulcher and Pastor Stephen Coffey officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
