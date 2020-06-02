May 30, 2020 Tyson Gardner Smith, 63, of Shawsville, Va., died suddenly on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Ted. M. Smith Sr. and mother, Anne Lee Gardner Smith. Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Ted M. Smith Jr. and wife, Dianne; and nephew, Ted M. (Tad) Smith III and partner, Kate Wilson. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

