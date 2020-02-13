February 12, 2020 Troy Ervin Smith, 99, of Indian Valley, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

