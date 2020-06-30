June 27, 2020 Lonzo Wade Smith Sr., 84, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, 10 a.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends 15 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

