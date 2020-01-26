March 11, 1947 January 23, 2020 Buddy Joe Smith Sr., 72, of Hiwassee, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was a United States Army veteran having service in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gordon and Ruth Lillie Smith; brothers, Sonny, Lonnie, Arthur, Jimmy and Paul Smith; and his first wife, Wanda Smith. Survivors include his wife, Whitney S. Smith of Hiwassee; sons and daughters-in-law, Buddy Joe "Potsie" Smith Jr. and Ashley, and Billy Jason Smith and Stephanie, all of Christiansburg; stepson, Daniel Simpkins of Hiwassee; grandchildren, Gracie, Casey, Lauren, Sarah and Emmarsyn; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Pastor Ronnie Duncan and Pastor Ron Smith officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, January 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Smith Sr., Buddy Joe
