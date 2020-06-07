May 1, 2020 Shelby Carroll Smith, of Spring Hill, Fla., formerly of Vinton, Va., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Vinton Wesleyan Church, 246 Jefferson Avenue, Vinton, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

