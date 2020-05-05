May 1, 2020 Shelby Carroll Smith, age 75, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Stella Carroll; loving husband of 24 years, Grover Wayne Smith; brothers, William Michael, Charley, and Darey Carroll; niece, Rebecca Heath; and nephew, Joshua Jones. She is survived by her children, Michael Carroll (Cheri), Kenneth Smith, and Rebecca Carroll (Norman); grandchildren, Victoria Pierson (Justin), Grace and Ryan Carroll, Nathan, Alicia, Jacob, Billy, Caleb, and Will Smith, John, Patrick (Farrin), Devin, and Christina Carroll; sisters, Shirley Christian (James), Sue Heichel (Ron), Sandy Jones (Pat), and Sonja Jones (Donnie); many nieces and nephews; and her devoted companion of 16 years, David Brammer, formerly of Roanoke. She worked as an administrative assistant and executive secretary for various companies and was an active member of Vinton Wesleyan Church for many years before retiring to Spring Hill, Florida. Loved by many for her generous spirit, she had a special gift for finding the beauty in every person she met. A special thank you to the staff at Mariner Palms Assisted Living Facility and HPH Hospice for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

