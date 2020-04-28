April 25, 2020 Ruby Dillon Smith, 92, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Smith; son, Thomas A. Milton; daughter, Kathy M. Hale; and by her six siblings. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Holland; grandchildren, Kim Medley (Matt), Chad Gaddy (Jennifer), Tammy Hodges; 10 great-grandchildren and a special great-great-grandson, Ryland; and several nieces and nephews. Ruby retired from G.E. after 30 plus years of service. She volunteered at Roanoke Community Hospital for many years. She took second place for her Spider Mum at the Roanoke Garden Club. It was said she had a green thumb and could grow anything. Ruby loved to shop at the Amish Markets and on QVC. She loved her family above anything else, loved to cook for them and always took care of everyone. She will be greatly missed by her family. To fulfill her wishes there will be a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

