July 29, 1944 February 8, 2020 Beloved husband and father, Rodney "Rod" Wike Smith P.E., 75, of Elliston, Va., died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Havre de Grace, Md., on July 29, 1944, to the late Marshall T. Smith and wife, Ellen (Nodie). He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Katherine Trent Smith; son, Scott and wife, Kathleen; son, Craig and wife, Christina; brother, Thomas; grandchildren, Michael, Connor and Jordan; nieces, Laurie and Missy. He earned a B.S. Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech (Class of '66), member of the Corps of Cadets (H Company), Gregory Guard and Cotillion Club. He worked for the Radford Arsenal, Virginia Water Control Board, Planning Department (Staunton), Patton, Harris, Rust and Guy (Fairfax), Copper and Smith, PC (co-owner), RW Smith Associates (owner) and Waste Resources (owner). Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church (member), 600 Prices Fork Rd., Blacksburg, Va., with the Reverend Monica Weber officiating. Interment will follow in the Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr., Blacksburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and the National MS Society.
