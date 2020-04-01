March 27, 2020 Robert Lee "Sonny" Smith, 91, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Sr. and Ona Williams Smith; sister, Helen Evans; niece, Gayle Beverly; and nephew, William "Bill" Evans. Sonny retired from Fruehauf Trailer Corporation after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of Belmont Baptist Church where he served on the property committee and as a deacon. He was a volunteer for many years with the food pantry. In earlier years, he enjoyed drag racing and working at the Starkey and New London race tracks. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Almeada Early Smith; daughters, Brenda Wallace and Donna Smith. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Feeding Southwest Virginia, 1025 Electric Rd., Salem, VA 24153 or www.feedingswva.org Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd. with Pastor Jon Laughinghouse officiating. Friends are invited to attend the service online by going to www.simpsonfuneral.com and clicking on the YouTube icon toward the bottom of the page. The entire service will be streamed live. Interment will take place in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

