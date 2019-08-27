SMITH Richard Wayne July 13, 1944 August 24, 2019 Richard Wayne Smith, 75, of Salem, died Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, Va., on July 13, 1944 to the late Harry Clarence Smith, his father and was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Josephine Goff and Charles E. Goff and wife, Rita Anne Smith. Richard retired from Verizon with 30 years of service. He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry R. and Mary Ellen Smith, Gary and Debbie Smith; God-daughter, Veronda Zaga; as well as several nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg with the Rev. Benji Whittaker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

