December 24, 1957 June 20, 2020 Rebecca Faye Allen Smith, age 62, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on December 24, 1957 to the late James and Reba Allen. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Bale. Faye loved spending time with her family, attending sporting events and family vacations in Tennessee. She will be remembered as one who always put others needs before her own. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Rodney Gail Smith; daughter, Crystal Helm and children, Marcus Cain, Desiree Helm; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Stacie Smith and children, Hailey, Ryan, Kenzey, Emma, Layla, Preston; stepmother, Wanda Allen; sisters, Kaye Bradley, Loretta Wilburn, Rhonda Mitcham; brother, Danny Joe McGuire; and special nieces, Amber and Jennifer Bradley. Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Level Green Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Connie Wilson officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

