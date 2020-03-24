May 4, 1921 March 21, 2020 Ocie Elrie Slusher Smith, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home in Roanoke, Va., surrounded by friends and family. Born on May 4, 1921, In Floyd, Va., she was the daughter of Walter E. Slusher and Martha Alice Royal. Raised on her family farm with her brothers, Roy, Jackson "JC," and Walter "Buster;" and sister, Melissa, they grew tomatoes and raised sheep among other things. She grew up enjoying horseback riding with her friends and mother, who rode side-saddle. Nothing delighted her more than Saturday evenings listening to the Grand Ole Opry. Ocie married Samuel "Bo" Smith (1923-2016) and was mother to sons, Walter Elmore Smith who is married to Deloris Asbury, and Warren Larry Smith who is married to Selma Taylor, and her daughter, Linda Gail Roberts. She loved her job at K-Mart, where she earned the prestigious Diamond Award for her 30 years of excellence. She enjoyed her vacations with family, reading and watching folks play music, especially Blue Grass. Ocie is survived by her three children; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She lost her beloved Tobias Eugene Funk (2015-16) and is joined with him now amongst the angels. Ocie will be eternally remembered by everyone she touched throughout her beautiful life. There will be a graveside service only at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Melton Johnson officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

