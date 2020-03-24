January 20, 1925 March 21, 2020 O. Maurice Smith, 95, of Lexington, Va., entered his eternal home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Havenwood Assisted Living Facility. He was born in Rockbridge County on January 20, 1925, a son of the late John B. and Maude Smith. Maurice retired from Burlington Industries after 38 years of service. His main interest in life was working at his farm south of Lexington and hunting on White Rock Mountain. He was also preceded in death by siblings, John Baptist Smith Jr., Juanita Smith Wade, Annie Maude Smith Holmes; and two grandsons, Mackenzie Smith and Jacob Smith. Maurice is survived by his wife of 69 years, Aline Sensabaugh Smith; children, Mack Smith (Ann) of Lexington, Susan Showalter of Fairfield, Wendell Smith (Nell) of Lexington, and Moncie Smith of Botetourt. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Margaret Ann Smith, Jennifer Showalter, Martha Smith, Justin (Taylor) Showalter, Marcus (Sara) Smith, Kaitlin Smith, and Zev Smith; and one great-grandchild, Hezekiah Smith; brother, Orville (Lillian) Smith of Lexington; nephews, Chester (Jane) Smith and John (Joanna) Smith. A private graveside service will be led by special friend, the Rev. John Ward at Stonewall Jackson Cemetery. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, Lexington, Va.

