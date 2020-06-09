June 7, 2020 Nancy Cook Smith of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born and raised in Swoope, Va. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Charlie and Ethel Cook, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her beloved son, Blake Smith (Mary K. Bayse); three grandchildren, Sarah, Bailee, and Charlie Smith; and a devoted daughter-in-law, Karen Clifton (Roger). Nancy attended Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted and cherished Christian, mother, and grandmother. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a memorial service immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

