February 29, 2020 Mary Lee Smith, age 92, of Daleville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A celebration of Mary's life will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Minister Keith Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service on Wednesday. Private burial will be held at Virginia Memorial Park at the family's convenience. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

