SMITH Mary Frances Booth December 7, 2019 Mary Frances Booth Smith, 71, of Buchanan, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon David Booth and Mary Jane Kathleen Campbell Landes Booth Watkins; five sisters; and six brothers. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Gary Wayne Smith; daughters, Lori Anne (Rob) Speck and Belinda Heather (Nathan) Scott; son, William Howard (Wendy) Smith II; eight grandchildren; sister, Shirley (George) Ray; numerous nephews and nieces; and her fur- baby, JoJo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Jerome Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery~Buchanan. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

