March 11, 2020 Marshall Thurman Smith, 95, of Buena Vista, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Stone Church of the Brethren with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

