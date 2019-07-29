SMITH Kevin J. November 11, 1965 July 27, 2019 Kevin J. Smith, 53, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord and rest beside his mother on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. Born on Thursday, November 11, 1965, to Lynn E. Smith and the late Brenda L. Hayes Smith. Kevin loved fishing, B8-A, the lake, he also loved his mom and daughter dearly. He is survived by his brother, Randy Smith (Kim); sister, Sherri Phipps (Vaughan); daughter, Sarah Smith; nieces, Harley Phipps, and Samantha Smith. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until the service hour. Friends that are going to the cemetery for the interment are asked to meet at the funeral home on Thursday, August 1, 2019, by 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

