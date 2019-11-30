SMITH Kerri Gardner November 25, 1968 November 27, 2019 Kerri Gardner Smith, 51, of Blacksburg, Va., died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born in Radford, Va. on November 25, 1968. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Clarence Gardner. She was employed at Blacksburg Police Dept. for the last 30 years, and was a life member of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of the USA. She is survived by her mother, Patti Gardner; sisters, Traci Gardner, Holli Gardner Drewry; brother, Noel Gardner; niece, Kelli Drewry Morgan; nephew, Eryk Drewry; as well as her Blacksburg Emergency Responders and Girl Scout Family. Memorial services will be conducted Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Blacksburg Baptist Church with the Dr. Tommy McDearis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. The family requests all Police, Fire, Rescue Squad and Girl Scouts wear their uniform in Kerri's Memory to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Blacksburg Police Dept. for Be Safe Blacksburg, 200 Clay St. SW, Blacksburg, Va. 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.