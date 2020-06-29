March 25, 2020 Graveside memorial services for Junior Correll "J.C." Smith of Christiansburg, Va., who departed life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gardens of the New River Valley, 2551 North Main Street, Blacksburg, Va. Arrangements entrusted to Horne Funeral Services - https://www.hornefuneralservice.com/obituaries/Junior-Smith-4/#!/Obituary

