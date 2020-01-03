December 31, 2019 Thomas M. Smith Jr., age 99, of Bedford, went home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include three children, Dr. Robert E. Kasey and wife, Eleanor Kasey, Mr. Allen J. Smith and wife, Althea Smith, and Ms. Carol Smith Brown; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
