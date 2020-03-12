March 6, 2020 John Henry Smith Jr., 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

