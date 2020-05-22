June 30, 1956 May 17, 2020 Harry Lee Smith Jr., 63, peacefully passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Radford. He was retired from the RAAP and owned S&S Motors and Smith Trucking. He was preceded in death and reunited in Glory with his parents, Harry Sr. and Blanche Smith; precious son and best friend, Justin Smith; sister, Mary Margaret Quesenberry; and special nephew, Robbie Quesenberry. Survivors include his daughter, Emily Smith McGrail; daughter-in-law, Holly Smith; much loved grandchildren, Olivia and Gavin; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia "Patsy" Neal and friend, Tazwell Altizer, and Elizabeth and Buddy Dishon; lifelong loving friend, Mary Shelor; brother-in-law, Sanford "Sandy" Quesenberry; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, with Pastor Neil Wood and Minister Eddie Dale Gallimore officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Please note that all services will comply with the COVID 19 restrictions. (wear a mask and you will be required to maintain social distancing at all times) In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Snowville Volunteer Fire Dept., 4855 Lead Mine Rd, Hiwassee, VA 24347 or the American Diabetes Association, 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060. The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
-
Casey: Landlord changes locks, keeps tenant out after criminal trespass charge
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.