June 30, 1956 May 17, 2020 Harry Lee Smith Jr., 63, peacefully passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Radford. He was retired from the RAAP and owned S&S Motors and Smith Trucking. He was preceded in death and reunited in Glory with his parents, Harry Sr. and Blanche Smith; precious son and best friend, Justin Smith; sister, Mary Margaret Quesenberry; and special nephew, Robbie Quesenberry. Survivors include his daughter, Emily Smith McGrail; daughter-in-law, Holly Smith; much loved grandchildren, Olivia and Gavin; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia "Patsy" Neal and friend, Tazwell Altizer, and Elizabeth and Buddy Dishon; lifelong loving friend, Mary Shelor; brother-in-law, Sanford "Sandy" Quesenberry; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, with Pastor Neil Wood and Minister Eddie Dale Gallimore officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Please note that all services will comply with the COVID 19 restrictions. (wear a mask and you will be required to maintain social distancing at all times) In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Snowville Volunteer Fire Dept., 4855 Lead Mine Rd, Hiwassee, VA 24347 or the American Diabetes Association, 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060. The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.