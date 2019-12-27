December 23, 2019 Boyd R. Smith Jr., age 72, of Bedford, departed this life on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Oakmulgee Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Sunday from 12 until 5 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
