SMITH James William November 18, 2019 James William (Neighbor) Smith rode his Honda Gold Wing to Heaven on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence at the age of 96. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Reverend Jonathan Greer officiating. Interment will follow in Central Advent Christian Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

