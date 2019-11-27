SMITH Horace Melvin November 29, 1932 November 23, 2019 H. Melvin Smith, 86, of Severna Park, Md., husband of Eloise Macon Smith for 64 years, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1932 in Lynchburg, Va., son of the late Richard Mannings Smith, Jr. and Jennie Campbell Smith. An electrical engineer, Melvin was a Manager of Breaker Engineering at Siemens Energy & Automation Company and was retired after working 20 years in Jackson, MS. Previous to Siemens, he worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 32 years in Pittsburgh, Pa., with his last position there as a Manager of Product Design and Development in the Power Circuit Breaker Division. Melvin graduated from Virginia Tech and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He served in the United States Army, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. He completed graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh and was a licensed Professional Engineer. Melvin grew up in the Church of the Brethren in Lynchburg, Va. and over the course of his lifetime faithfully served his churches as deacon, elder, and President of the Corporation. He was a member of Beulah United Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Lakeside Presbyterian Church, Jackson, MS; Salem Presbyterian Church, Salem, Va.; and finally Wood's Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, Md. In addition to his wife, Eloise, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, three children, Janice S. Shipley, Judy M. Blanchard and husband Mark, and Richard M. Smith and wife Sylvina; a sister, Doris Smith Engel; eight grandchildren, Stephen Blanchard and wife Kimberly, Kevin Blanchard, Robert Shipley and wife Kalina, James Shipley, Sophia Smith, Ramsey Smith, Alexandra Osterman, and Luke Osterman; as well as three great grandchildren, Roland Shipley, Oliver Shipley, and Scarlett Blanchard. He was preceded in death by his brother, CW4 Robert L. Smith, US Army; and his sister, Alice Smith King. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors being rendered by Lynchburg American Legion Post #16. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association or to Hospice of the Chesapeake, Pasadena, Md. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
