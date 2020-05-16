February 6, 1934 May 13, 2020 Mr. Harold Lee Smith, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Westminster Towers. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will be private. Born in Shenandoah Valley, Va., Mr. Smith was the son of the late Fred Smith and the late Alvie West Smith. He was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a member of the Master's Car Club and enjoyed cars and tinkering with things. He was a member of Catawba Baptist Church where he enjoyed recording services for home bound and helping with the church cemetery upkeep. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Gayle Davis Smith; his son, Eddie H. Smith; his daughter, Robin (Randy) Pierce; two grandchildren, Richmond (Katherine) Pierce and Reannah Pierce; his great-granddaughter, Olivia Pierce; three brothers, Bill Smith, Barry Smith and Russell Smith and their spouses; his sister, Gloria Couts; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Smith's name to Catawba Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Smith family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
