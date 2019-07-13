SMITH Gwendolyn P. July 7, 2019 Gwendolyn P. Smith, 68, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held noon Monday, July 15, 2019 at Perfecting Unity Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

