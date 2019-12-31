December 29, 2019 Geneva Phillips Smith, 73, of Indian Valley, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Indian Valley Church of God. Interment will follow at the Simpkins, Phillips, Turpin, Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
