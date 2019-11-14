SMITH Frederick Adam November 8, 2019 Frederick Adam Smith, 67, of Tennessee, formerly of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019. The family will receive friends 12:30 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Margaret Smith; three brothers, Hercile Smith Jr., Albert Smith and Rexford Smith. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

