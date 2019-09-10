SMITH Frances Wheeler October 25, 1925 September 9, 2019 Frances Wheeler Smith, 93 of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Frances was born on October 25, 1925 in Bland County, Va. and was a daughter of the late Edgar Bogle Wheeler and Bessie S. Wheeler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wyatt Smith and her brothers Earl Mason and E. B. Wheeler Jr. Frances, affectionately known as "Memaw", was beloved by her family and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Linda Robinson, grandchildren; Donna Hudgins, David Robinson, and Diana Smith , and her great-grandchildren; Chase Lanier, Emma Bess, Amelia Westland, Annie Westland, Wyatt Robinson, Macy Westland and Kate Robinson. The memory of her kindness, generous spirit, and love for us all will never be forgotten. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg with the Rev. Mike Woody officiating. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows.
