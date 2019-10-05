SMITH Earl Christon July 16, 1959 September 29, 2019 Earl Christon Smith, 60, of Montgomery, Ala., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park. Friends may call on Sunday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

