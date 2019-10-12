SMITH Douglas D. October 10, 2019 Douglas D. Smith, 74, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully in his home Thursday morning, October 10, 2019. He was born in Copper Hill, Va. to Jack and Beulah Smith. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea. He is survived by his wife, Christine, of 51 years; daughters, Cindy Strauser (Rick) and Erica Jones (Jason); and granddaughters, Emma and Willa Jones. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Copper Hill Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dan Johnson and Pastor Pete Bain officiating. Interment will follow in the Copper Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel, Floyd Va. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
