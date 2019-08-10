August 8, 2019 Dora Iris Nicely Smith, 95, of Roanoke, Va., was received into the loving arms of her Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Oakey's North chapel with the Rev. Constance Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

