March 21, 2020 Deanna Doyle Smith, 82, of Catawba, Va., passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A native of Virginia, she was the wife of the late Herbert H. Smith and the daughter of Luther P. Doyle and Helen Doyle, both deceased. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and was an animal lover. Deanna is survived by her daughter, Lisha Barker and husband, Chris; son, Herb Smith II; Dr. Anandi Singh, whom she loved as a daughter; two sisters, Audrey Doyle and Fay Bovis; brother, Sam Doyle; and special friends, Jewell Bryant and Steve Smith. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Caldwell. In light of the recent restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family encourages online condolences to be made at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal wellness organization of the donor's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Deanna Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

