SMITH Cynthia Marie October 9, 1969 July 17, 2019 Cynthia (Cindy) Marie Smith (Hicks), of Riner, Va., 49, went to meet her heavenly father on Wednesday, July 17, 2019,at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born on October 9, 1969 in Princeton, W.Va. Cindy was very active in her church, Three Strands, and in her children's schools and activities. Cindy treated every child as if they were her own and welcomed everyone with open arms and full plates! She could always be found baking for someone, cheering them on or making them feel loved. She will be deeply missed by many! Cindy was pre-deceased by her father, Jimmy Hicks; and stepfather, Don Stewart. She leaves behind her mother, Martha Stewart; her loving husband, Craig Smith; her daughters, Amanda Todd, Brittany Sharpe, Brieanna and Adrianna Smith, and Abigail Hicks; sons, Alex and Andy Smith; brothers, Jimmy and Michael Hicks, Donald Stewart Jr., sisters, Drema and Debby Stewart; grandchildren, Isabelle Sharpe and James Alejandro-Sharpe and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Red Brick Church, 3304 Pilot Rd., Riner.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gaye Y. Whitaker Memorial Fund, 820 Hillcrest Dr., Christiansburg, Va. 24073.The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
