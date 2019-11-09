September 10, 1982 November 7, 2019 Cole D. Smith, 37, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Roanoke on September 10, 1982, son of Kenneth W. and Holly Moore Smith. Cole was the supervisor of Provider Enrollment Department of Carilion Clinic. He loved the Indianapolis Colts and spending time with his family. Cole had a kind and considerate nature and was known for his witty sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Lydia Higgs; brother, Dillon Smith; sister, Amanda Miller (Dennis); niece, Jodi Firebaugh; nephew, Colby Miller; grandparents, Douglas and Nellie Moore; uncle and aunt, Keith and Jami Moore; cousins, Wally Moore and Katie Cale; numerous other family members and friends; and two fur babies, Duncan and Winnie. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Wally Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
