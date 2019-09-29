SMITH, Charles July 7, 1939 - September 5, 2019 Charles (Mike) Smith, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Lexington, Va. on July 7, 1939 to Charles Newman Smith and Olga Theresa Helphenstine Smith. He was confirmed as a member of the Episcopal Church in 1952 and moved to Washington, DC in 1953. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1962 and married Anne Irene Dickenson in 1963 at which point they moved to Maryland. After a successful career at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, they moved from Derwood, MD to Roanoke, VA in 1995. Mike is survived by one daughter, Kelly Smith Shager (husband Paul) of Lynchburg, Va.; one son, Scott Howard Smith (wife Cindy) of Moneta, Va.; two grandchildren, Michael Smith and Anne Marie Smith; and one brother Ernie Smith (wife Bert) of Negley, Ohio. He was an avid outdoorsman, conservationist, and advocate for the shooting sports. Mike has been cremated and burial will await the passing of his wife of 56 years. Mike and Anne will be buried together at a family interment service in Lexington, Va. Memorial gifts may be made to The NRA Foundation, Inc. at NRA Office of Advancement, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, Va. 22030. The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Stidham and Dr. Joseph Austin for their many years of care and friendship. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
