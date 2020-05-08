July 9, 1923 May 5, 2020 Carnelia Orange Smith, 96, of Blacksburg, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at English Meadows. She was born on July 9, 1923, to the late Leonard and Ida Orange. She was the last surviving child of a family of 13. "Aunt Neilly", as we called her, was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Russell Smith; two infant daughters and her loving son, Douglas M. Smith. Also, preceding her were six brothers and six sisters. She was a master baker at the Marriott in Blacksburg, where she baked many cakes and pies; especially wedding cakes. She is survived by her grandson, Aaron M. Smith and wife, Theresa, of Washington State and her granddaughter, Jennifer Smith of Texas. Also surviving are one great-granddaughter and five great-grandsons. Many nieces and nephews also survive and two special nieces, Yvonne Shaver and Ieda Sturgill who were her caregivers. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 9, 2020, conducted by the Rev. John Hopkins. The family wishes to thank everyone for the many thoughts and prayers on her behalf. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Carnelia Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.