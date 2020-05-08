July 9, 1923 May 5, 2020 Carnelia Orange Smith, 96, of Blacksburg, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at English Meadows. She was born on July 9, 1923, to the late Leonard and Ida Orange. She was the last surviving child of a family of 13. "Aunt Neilly", as we called her, was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Russell Smith; two infant daughters and her loving son, Douglas M. Smith. Also, preceding her were six brothers and six sisters. She was a master baker at the Marriott in Blacksburg, where she baked many cakes and pies; especially wedding cakes. She is survived by her grandson, Aaron M. Smith and wife, Theresa, of Washington State and her granddaughter, Jennifer Smith of Texas. Also surviving are one great-granddaughter and five great-grandsons. Many nieces and nephews also survive and two special nieces, Yvonne Shaver and Ieda Sturgill who were her caregivers. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 9, 2020, conducted by the Rev. John Hopkins. The family wishes to thank everyone for the many thoughts and prayers on her behalf. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
